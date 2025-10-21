Zionist Porn: Israel’s propaganda machine at work — using dumb influencers to push fear of “Sharia law” and “jihad,” recycling the old War on Terror playbook to regain Western sympathy.

Yesterday's video.

Watch the full show on YouTube (https://youtube.com/live/3nZla77QfOE) or listen on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/episode/24fiiNlYSkW9wAxN0tEHEN?si=XO8GK64XQTidCjGm8fFoXg)!