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170 views • April 05, 2022
Wokeness Is A Shield To Be Mean, Cruel
* Censorship now defines American life.
* Social media platforms are organs of propaganda.
* Musk buys a big chunk of tw*tter.
* The left sees him as a threat to their status quo.
* Neo-liberals hate the idea of big families.
* Pro-family Orban is despised by many leaders.
* He is a living rebuke of libs’ ideologies.
* Conservative ideas are despised by most western leaders: families, history, tradition, language.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302900632001
* Censorship now defines American life.
* Social media platforms are organs of propaganda.
* Musk buys a big chunk of tw*tter.
* The left sees him as a threat to their status quo.
* Neo-liberals hate the idea of big families.
* Pro-family Orban is despised by many leaders.
* He is a living rebuke of libs’ ideologies.
* Conservative ideas are despised by most western leaders: families, history, tradition, language.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302900632001
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