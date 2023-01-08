Homeless Cat BUDDY 🦁 Every breath you take

Made by Ron using Videoshop and iTunes music purchased used under fair use non profit.
i saved this beautiful cats life. It took 2 months to finally touch him, he had a hair mat the size of a squirrel on his back. No one was able to help him he was too afraid, I didn’t give up, and finally I cut his mats out and he became my best buddy. I named him BUDDY.
I took him to the Edmonton Humane Society, I wanted to adopt him so bad but I couldn’t because it would upset my Bengal Cat and My Asthma Cat. BUDDY WAS ADOPTED 9 days later. I did go visit him which was a long drive, but I had to see him. I love ❤️ him so much, I have lots of photos and videos to post of this former homeless cat. Thank goodness he was not outside in our -45c freezing weather
more on this story in the future…the new owners will not let me see Buddy anymore. I shared a link on Covid vaccine adverse events because I was worried about Jill and Daltons health since they both had 3 Pfizer jabs and they are very young. I’m Fkng heartbroken 💔 after that! I saved this beautiful creature and they didn’t appreciate my concern about them taking these unsafe experimental injections,😢
I am making a documentary on this story
BUDDYS TALE
