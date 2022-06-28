Abortion and the Bible

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Robert Breaker
Jun 27, 2022 Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about "abortion" and show what the Bible says about it.
To see the film: THE SILENT SCREAM, please click the links below:
https://youtu.be/4Hb3DFELq4Y
https://youtu.be/mB4QZJODDJs
https://youtu.be/X6KwM-zA-zo
(Warning. It might make you cry to see how BRUTAL abortion really is!!!)
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yhM9RLSxLs