Abortion and the Bible

Robert Breaker





Jun 27, 2022 Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about "abortion" and show what the Bible says about it.

To see the film: THE SILENT SCREAM, please click the links below:





https://youtu.be/4Hb3DFELq4Y

https://youtu.be/mB4QZJODDJs

https://youtu.be/X6KwM-zA-zo





(Warning. It might make you cry to see how BRUTAL abortion really is!!!)





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yhM9RLSxLs