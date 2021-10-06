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ANTHONY FAUCI WAS INSTALLED BY GERMAN BIG PHARMA AS USAS JOSEF MENGELE OVERSEEING USA GENOCIDE P3
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90 views • October 06, 2021
The U.S. federal government has mandated drug research with children. The need for children to participate in drug company research is high, and the temptation to overstep parental rights to force children to participate is great. Researchers publicly admit using money and other rewards to obtain participation of children in their drug trials.
Organizations that advocate for the rights of parents to make decisions regarding their children’s healthcare are finding that foster children in CPS custody are being enrolled in drug experiments without parental approval. State Child Protective Services are enrolling children in drug experiments without parental approval or court orders. However, those who conduct these drug experiments for pharmaceutical companies, and those who are charged with monitoring such research, do not see a problem with their recruitment methods
Links:
https://medicalkidnap.com/2020/06/25/dr-fauci-and-the-nihs-history-in-experimenting-on-foster-children-and-using-aborted-fetal-tissue-to-develop-an-hiv-vaccine/
Organizations that advocate for the rights of parents to make decisions regarding their children’s healthcare are finding that foster children in CPS custody are being enrolled in drug experiments without parental approval. State Child Protective Services are enrolling children in drug experiments without parental approval or court orders. However, those who conduct these drug experiments for pharmaceutical companies, and those who are charged with monitoring such research, do not see a problem with their recruitment methods
Links:
https://medicalkidnap.com/2020/06/25/dr-fauci-and-the-nihs-history-in-experimenting-on-foster-children-and-using-aborted-fetal-tissue-to-develop-an-hiv-vaccine/
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