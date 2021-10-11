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How Fox News and Republican Politicians Have Failed America
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50 views • October 11, 2021
If you are frustrated with RINOs and Fox News allowing Trump to be overthrown in a stolen election, this video is for you.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips shown in this episode:
Tucker Carlson talking about Fox News: https://video.foxnews.com/v/6276092431001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips shown in this episode:
Tucker Carlson talking about Fox News: https://video.foxnews.com/v/6276092431001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
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