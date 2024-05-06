The Destruction of a Ukrainian Naval Drone by a Russian Ka-29 Transport and Combat Helicopter north-west of Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Defense showed footage of the destruction of a Ukrainian naval drone by a Ka-29 transport and combat helicopter north-west of Crimea.
The image... post about... It looks like the Ukrainians equipped them with what looks like an air-to-air missile with thermal guidance, the R-73.
