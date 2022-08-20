Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 9:00, August 20, 2022 - Eng Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥High-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit combat positions of Kraken nationalist formation and a unit of foreign mercenaries near Andreevka, Kharkov Region, killing over 100 militants, including up to 20 US mercenaries.





✈️💥Russian Aerospace Forces operational-tactical aviation near Velikomikhailovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region have almost completely destroyed a battalion of 110th Territorial Defence Brigade of AFU, with losses of at least 200 nationalists killed and over 150 wounded.





💥As a result of strikes on combat positions of a tank battalion of 28th Mechanized Brigade near Kiselevka, Nikolaev Region, and 212th Rifle Battalion of AFU near Apostolovo, Dnepropetrovsk Region, the enemy has suffered over 200 casualties.





💥High-precision ground-based weapons have destroyed up to 130 fighters and 8 units of special vehicles in the area of AFU's manpower and military equipment of 27th Battalion of 127th Territorial Defence Brigade concentration in northern Kharkov.





💥High-precision air-based missiles have destroyed over 200 personnel, two tanks and 7 special vehicles of 3rd and 12th battalions of 25th Airborne Brigade of AFU near Zvanovka and Paraskovievka in Donetsk People's Republic.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️7 command posts of AFU, including of 53rd Mechanized Brigade near Vodyanoye, 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade in Soledar district in Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 187 areas of manpower and military equipment have been hit.





▫️1 self-propelled Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile launcher near Shevchenko, 4 ammunition depots near Galitsynovka, Konstantinovka, Shabelkovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Belaya Krinitsa in Kherson Region, 3 fuel depots near Slobozhanskaya in Kharkov Region, Konstantinovka and Galitsinovka in Donetsk People's Republic, and 1 US-made ANTPQ-36 counter-battery radio station near Kramatorsk.





💥Russian air defence means have destroyed 6 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Vrubovka in Lugansk People's Republic, Novomikhailovka, Staromlynovka in Donetsk People's Republic, Bogoroditskoye in Nikolaev Region, Novozlatopol' in Zaporozhye Region and Fedorovka in Kharkov Region.





▫️In addition, 13 rockets of Olkha multiple-launch rocket system have been shot down in the air near Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station in Kherson Region and Militopol' in Zaporozhye Region.





📊In total, 267 Ukrainian airplanes and 148 helicopters, 1,776 unmanned aerial vehicles, 367 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,354 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 809 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,320 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,969 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.