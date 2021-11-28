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63 Nayanmars & Devi Durga Demolished - November 28, 2021, Sriperumbudur
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40 views • November 28, 2021
63 Nayanmars & Devi Durga Demolished
November 28, 2021 - Order Demolishes Kanaka Kasivara Temple, Sriperumbudur
As per orders, the Kanaka Kasivara Temple’s walls, the water tank and the dining hall where devotees assembled to dine were all demolished. Devotees, who were shocked on learning the demolishing, sat with the Temple.
November 28, 2021 - Order Demolishes Kanaka Kasivara Temple, Sriperumbudur
As per orders, the Kanaka Kasivara Temple’s walls, the water tank and the dining hall where devotees assembled to dine were all demolished. Devotees, who were shocked on learning the demolishing, sat with the Temple.
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