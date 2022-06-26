Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/and-the-next-step-is-the-plan-to-control-humanity/ Humanity as we know it is on the brink of extermination, because of those in powerful positions tinkering with the planet.

Our Sunday podcast covered the subject of the Power Elite & transhumanism, but the subject of geoengineering needs a completely separate discussion since the subject is so complex. This podcast will expose the complex programs meant to geoengineer the planet.

The atmosphere should be so lucky to have only the industrial pollution from automobile emissions, power generation and manufacturing that radical environmentalists claim will destroy the planet. Our government, power elite, internationalists, and scientists of our allies and enemies alike have been conducting secret atmospheric research to control and modify weather as far back as World War 2. Although that geoengineering might be justifiable in times of war to control battlefield conditions, this research and technology has been ever expanding during peacetime to include bizarre experiments meant to modify and control the entire human race.

Our planet has become the plaything of megalomaniacal technocrats and government scientists, with no clear evidence that most understand the long term consequences of their tinkering. Even more disturbing; some are tinkering with full knowledge of the potential negative consequences for humanity, and don't seem to care.

Projects like HAARP ( the High Atltitude Active Auraural Research Project) which started out as a military experiment in controlling battlefield weather has spent billions (some say trillions) of dollars on experiments to electrically charge the ionisphere for weather modification and more recently, on research projects aimed at controlling human behavior and life itself....

Guest: Elana Freeland is a writer, ghostwriter, lecturer, storyteller, and teacher who researches and writes on Deep State issues…

Books: Geoengineered Transhumanism: How the Environment Has Been Weaponized by Chemicals, Electromagnetics, & Nanotechnology for Synthetic Biology… –

Under an Ionized Sky: From Chemtrails to Space Fence Lockdown