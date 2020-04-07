© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman - Exosomes = Covid-19
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
150 views • April 07, 2020
Exosomes are identical to the supposed COVID-19 virus in many ways.
Exosomes are part of the natural immune system everyone has. They only become expressed/activated from the DNA in the presence of a pathogen with the living cell. This is understood through epigenetics a science not recognised by orthodox medical science. The genetic markers being identified for the presence of COVID-19 in the PCR test is just a sequence of genetic code. No complete COVID-19 virus has ever been isolated. Isolation of the pathogen was considered the gold standard for disease identification pre HIV days. The patented COVID-19 PCR test is not accurate and will inevitably show false positives as did the HIV PCR test.
Exosomes are part of the natural immune system everyone has. They only become expressed/activated from the DNA in the presence of a pathogen with the living cell. This is understood through epigenetics a science not recognised by orthodox medical science. The genetic markers being identified for the presence of COVID-19 in the PCR test is just a sequence of genetic code. No complete COVID-19 virus has ever been isolated. Isolation of the pathogen was considered the gold standard for disease identification pre HIV days. The patented COVID-19 PCR test is not accurate and will inevitably show false positives as did the HIV PCR test.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.