EPISODE 434: TRIUMPH OVER TRAGEDY

Jefferey Jaxen returns with breaking coverage of a major shift at the FDA: for the first time, the agency is holding a public panel to investigate the dangers of SSRI drugs during pregnancy. Could this lead to a long-overdue black box warning?





Meanwhile, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary makes a stunning admission—he personally knows people who have been injured or killed by the COVID-19 vaccine. As the U.S. barrels toward net zero policies and rapid AI expansion, America’s energy grid faces unprecedented strain.





Plus, don’t miss our powerful and emotional interview with the Hammond family, who share their heartbreaking story of losing their daughter Malaya in the devastating Texas flood. Her final act of heroism saved her family. Their journey through grief, faith, and resilience will move and inspire you.





Guests: Matthew & Liz Hammond