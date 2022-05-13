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HCC Waialua Candidate Forum: Introduction
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20 views • May 13, 2022
On May 12, 2022 twelve candidates for governor and lieutenant governor spoke at the Hawaii Christian Coalition Candidate Forum at the Waialua Community Center in Haleiwa, Hawaii.
CANDIDATES FOR GOVERNOR:
Gary Cordery
https://www.GaryCorderyForGovernor.com
Mihail (Michael) Gilevich
https://HawaiiGovernor2022.com
Keline Kahau
https://www.KahauForHawaii.com
Richard Kim
http://www.RichardKimHawaii.com
Lynn Mariano
https://MarianoForGovernor.org
Paul Morgan
https://www.PaulMorganForGovernor.com
Caleb Nazara
[email protected]
Van Tanabe
808-699-9250
Heidi Tsuneyoshi
https://www.HeidiForHawaii.com
Walter Woods
[email protected]
- - - - -
CANDIDATES FOR LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:
Rob Burns
[email protected]
Seaula Junior Tupa'i
https://VoteTupai.com
- - - - -
HOSTED BY:
Hawaii Christian Coalition
https://HIChristian.org
- - - - -
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
CANDIDATES FOR GOVERNOR:
Gary Cordery
https://www.GaryCorderyForGovernor.com
Mihail (Michael) Gilevich
https://HawaiiGovernor2022.com
Keline Kahau
https://www.KahauForHawaii.com
Richard Kim
http://www.RichardKimHawaii.com
Lynn Mariano
https://MarianoForGovernor.org
Paul Morgan
https://www.PaulMorganForGovernor.com
Caleb Nazara
[email protected]
Van Tanabe
808-699-9250
Heidi Tsuneyoshi
https://www.HeidiForHawaii.com
Walter Woods
[email protected]
- - - - -
CANDIDATES FOR LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:
Rob Burns
[email protected]
Seaula Junior Tupa'i
https://VoteTupai.com
- - - - -
HOSTED BY:
Hawaii Christian Coalition
https://HIChristian.org
- - - - -
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
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