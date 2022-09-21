SHORTAGE - A Stew Peters Network Exclusive

From the makers of "Watch the Water" and "These Little Ones"...





What is causing the shortages in fuel, food, and fertilizer that are debilitating society, and who is behind what appears to be a clearly planned mission to paralyze the world?

In 2015, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta held a war drill in Washington D.C., where a global famine was prepared for, in the event that the nation of Ukraine fell into war.





Much like the infamous Event 201, an emergency drill in 2019 that prepared for a Covid pandemic that materialized shortly after, the elite who planned for global starvation was eerily prophetic in their predictions of doom and had preparations in place to gain power through the chaos.





Who is Jim Savage? What is the depopulation agenda? And how can we respond to protect our families? All these questions and more are answered in "Shortage"!





