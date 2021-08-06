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Confirmed 45,000 people have died from the COVID Vaccine within 3 days
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1282 views • August 06, 2021
Confirmed 45,000 people have died from the COVID Vaccine within 3 days and they have covered it up. Attorney Thom Renz has filed the paperwork and lawsuit and is suing the Federal Government.
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