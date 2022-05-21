© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Grad Multiple Launch Rocket System MLRS Crews Engaged in Combat Missions. - 052122
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • May 21, 2022
Footage of Grad Multiple-Launch Rocket System (MLRS) crews engaged in combat missions to destroy AFU positions during the special military operation
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.