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Alfred the "Atheist" noble #makesense #atheist #thought #power #destruction #materialism #elements
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4 views • January 11, 2022
Just discovering is one thing but stripping the earth of elements of need and phases for your agenda has to be more towards negative it's simple. People try speaking for the people but actions speak louder so I'm going off of action and that's enough to know peoples real goal besides what's coming out their mouth, science lab, school, private institutes, church, job, city, or country. #rhizobia #subscribe #share #donate #time #emit
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