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April 8, 2022: National Intel Report, substitute hosted by Chris Steiner, with Dr. Bryan Ardis
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519 views • April 10, 2022
April 8, 2022: Chris Steiner of Liberation Station Radio Show (http://TheLiberationStation.com) interviews Dr. Bryan Ardis, DC (http://TheDrArdisShow.com)
► Today Chris Steiner guest hosts National Intel Report on Republic Broadcasting Network (http://RepublicBroadcasting.org, live weekdays, 6-8 PM EST)
► Live streamed at https://fb.watch/chTV8Cups6
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Dr. Bryan Ardis, D.C.:
In early 2020 I lost my Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, I have been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health."
I am passionate about exposing corruption of the medical system and the powers that be in this country. My focus is on medical freedom, education, and waking up the world with the truth.
I hope to inform, inspire and empower those who are struggling with personal health issues. I promise to deliver real research and applicable information that can free people from emotional despair and fear, created by symptoms of disease and disinformation.
Ardis Labs and the Ardis Healing Center have helped thousands of patients from all over the world, including, from countries as far away as the Philippines, Taiwan, Australia, Barbados, Italy, Scotland and many more.
I am the CEO of ArdisLabs and Host of The Dr. Ardis Show.
I sold the Ardis Healing Center in October of 2018, and now consult the three practitioners who have taken over the practice, which now carries the name, North Texas Healing Center.
I co-founded TruLabs LLC and formulate all of the hydration products we make.
You can find my podcast, "The Dr. Ardis Show", on vokalnow, rumble and right here on the site.
You can find all our healthy and natural Ardis Labs products right here on the site.
For more information about our hydration products please visit www.trulabs.com
Source: https://thedrardisshow.com/dr-bryan-ardis-d-c
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Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner (http://TheLiberationStation.com) is live 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST on Republic Broadcasting Network (http://RepublicBroadcasting.org).
Watch and listen live:
► All RBN listening options: https://RepublicBroadcasting.org/listen-live
► More listening and viewing options are on the Listen/Archives Page at http://TheLiberationStation.com/ListenArchives, with chat room (http://TheLiberationStation.chatango.com).
► http://facebook.com/WeAreChange.Tampa
► Best quality audio is archived soon after the show at http://RepublicBroadcastingArchives.org/category/Chris-Steiner
Call in:
► 512-248-8252
► Toll free at 800-313-9443
═════════════════════════════════════
► Please help keep the show going and growing, back on the TAN Talk Network (http://TanTalk1340.com) of six Florida stations by donating at http://Patreon.com/LiberationStation or http://GiveSendGo.com/liberationstation, for a healthier, more peaceful future.
► Support the show also at http://KangenIonizers.com where you can "change your water, change your life" with an Enagic® water ionizer that produces Kangen Water®, plus have a health-promoting, home-based business.
► Today Chris Steiner guest hosts National Intel Report on Republic Broadcasting Network (http://RepublicBroadcasting.org, live weekdays, 6-8 PM EST)
► Live streamed at https://fb.watch/chTV8Cups6
═════════════════════════════════════
Dr. Bryan Ardis, D.C.:
In early 2020 I lost my Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, I have been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health."
I am passionate about exposing corruption of the medical system and the powers that be in this country. My focus is on medical freedom, education, and waking up the world with the truth.
I hope to inform, inspire and empower those who are struggling with personal health issues. I promise to deliver real research and applicable information that can free people from emotional despair and fear, created by symptoms of disease and disinformation.
Ardis Labs and the Ardis Healing Center have helped thousands of patients from all over the world, including, from countries as far away as the Philippines, Taiwan, Australia, Barbados, Italy, Scotland and many more.
I am the CEO of ArdisLabs and Host of The Dr. Ardis Show.
I sold the Ardis Healing Center in October of 2018, and now consult the three practitioners who have taken over the practice, which now carries the name, North Texas Healing Center.
I co-founded TruLabs LLC and formulate all of the hydration products we make.
You can find my podcast, "The Dr. Ardis Show", on vokalnow, rumble and right here on the site.
You can find all our healthy and natural Ardis Labs products right here on the site.
For more information about our hydration products please visit www.trulabs.com
Source: https://thedrardisshow.com/dr-bryan-ardis-d-c
═════════════════════════════════════
Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner (http://TheLiberationStation.com) is live 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST on Republic Broadcasting Network (http://RepublicBroadcasting.org).
Watch and listen live:
► All RBN listening options: https://RepublicBroadcasting.org/listen-live
► More listening and viewing options are on the Listen/Archives Page at http://TheLiberationStation.com/ListenArchives, with chat room (http://TheLiberationStation.chatango.com).
► http://facebook.com/WeAreChange.Tampa
► Best quality audio is archived soon after the show at http://RepublicBroadcastingArchives.org/category/Chris-Steiner
Call in:
► 512-248-8252
► Toll free at 800-313-9443
═════════════════════════════════════
► Please help keep the show going and growing, back on the TAN Talk Network (http://TanTalk1340.com) of six Florida stations by donating at http://Patreon.com/LiberationStation or http://GiveSendGo.com/liberationstation, for a healthier, more peaceful future.
► Support the show also at http://KangenIonizers.com where you can "change your water, change your life" with an Enagic® water ionizer that produces Kangen Water®, plus have a health-promoting, home-based business.
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