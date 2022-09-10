Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE HOLY QUARN - GOD SAYS - ALL THE HOOVED ANIMALS WILL DIE EXCEPT THE ONES I WILL TO SURVIVE! - ALL THESE CATTLE WERE JUST VACCINATED / EUTHANIZED BY MAN - IN INDIA TODAY - HOLY COW!!!
251 views
channel image
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published 2 months ago |

ITS SIMPLE ITS A DE-POP PROGRAM - KILL THE ANIMALS AND FOOD SUPPLY AND YOU KILL THE PEOPLE AND CLEAR THE LAND TO BUILD YOUR 5G SURVEILLANCE SMART CITYS , DIGITIZE MONEY , SILENCE DECENT , THE WEF CRIMINALS WILL PAY A HEAVY PRICE AS WILL ALL ITS YOUNG GLOBAL LEADERS AND NGO,S AND HEDGEFUNDERS WHO ENJOY THE JABBED BLOOD SACRIFICE MONEY PRIZES AND FUNDING FROM BIG TEC AND BIG PHARMA WHO ARE REALLY JUST ALPHABET SOUP SHELL FRONTS APPEARING AS GOOD BUT DO THE COMPLETE OPPOSITE OF WHAT THEY SAY! AND ARE EVIL - SOUND FAMILIAR???

THE 5G PAYLOADS PULSED FUSED INJECTED PEOPLE TO KILL THEM - https://www.brighteon.com/96d463f2-55f8-4e26-a8e1-fc6fd4543e03

Keywords
lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket