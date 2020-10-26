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Tweet Series Day 40 (Oct 26, 2020) Continued
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3 views • December 17, 2020
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I’m not done. Hello Men, this doesn’t count, this is my request to you, stop bashing the @WNBA. They may be misguided at times, but they are some of the greatest athletes in the world. Women kick all forms of ass; they are our rocks. They do their jobs and still come home and kick ass everywhere else. How about instead of tearing them down, we build them up, and hope that someday they can play in front of packed stadiums. I may have not been watching, but I was really hopeful that the #Sky would win the championship in 2014. I was upset when @De11eDonne left. Then when the @ChicagoSky was in the playoffs and lost in a buzzer beater when the Bears were winning, I was sad. I want to cheer for a winner, and hopefully the @ChicagoSky will be one someday. If one of my relatives or close friends was playing in the @WNBA, I would become a season ticket holder instantly (on one condition of course). I want women treated with respect. What can I say, I’m a Mama’s Boy; a lot of strong Men are. My mom is my inspiration; she always has been. My mother-in-law hopefully is smiling down on me from Heaven. She gave me an amazing Wife. When she had a chance to stay home during a Pandemic, and the call came in to go to work and risk her health, she went in. She said, “I’m doing it for my Country.” I try to make her happy everyday even though I know I drive her nuts. My older sister is a strong woman as well. She is a strong leader with amazing ideas. She inspires me to a better little brother. She kicks ass and takes names! To the strong and powerful women in this country and around the World, I salute You! And #Done.
Note—Play 2Pac “Dear Mama”
https://youtu.be/Mb1ZvUDvLDY; #StrongWomenAreAwesome #DearMama #RIP2Pac
Note—Show pictures of strong females
Danielle D’Souza Gill; Beautiful Patriots @danielledsouzag and friends; if I was 20 years younger and not married, I would see what your friends were up to. Your Mother and Father are awesome too.
Scherie Murray; Beautiful Patriots @ScherieMurray with @laraleatrump; #ILoveNewYork
Tomi Lahren; Beautiful Patriot; @TomiLahren
Cecilia S. Johnson; Beautiful Patriot; @ceciliasjohnson; Great work with @BlackVoices4DJT
Grace Saldana; Beautiful Patriot; @gracesaldanaa; Follow her on IG as well
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem; Beautiful Patriot; @govkristinoem; Please move to Illinois. We need you!
Amy Coney Barret; Thank you new Supreme Court Justice #AmyConeyBarrett. She will be the best Ever.
I’m not done. Hello Men, this doesn’t count, this is my request to you, stop bashing the @WNBA. They may be misguided at times, but they are some of the greatest athletes in the world. Women kick all forms of ass; they are our rocks. They do their jobs and still come home and kick ass everywhere else. How about instead of tearing them down, we build them up, and hope that someday they can play in front of packed stadiums. I may have not been watching, but I was really hopeful that the #Sky would win the championship in 2014. I was upset when @De11eDonne left. Then when the @ChicagoSky was in the playoffs and lost in a buzzer beater when the Bears were winning, I was sad. I want to cheer for a winner, and hopefully the @ChicagoSky will be one someday. If one of my relatives or close friends was playing in the @WNBA, I would become a season ticket holder instantly (on one condition of course). I want women treated with respect. What can I say, I’m a Mama’s Boy; a lot of strong Men are. My mom is my inspiration; she always has been. My mother-in-law hopefully is smiling down on me from Heaven. She gave me an amazing Wife. When she had a chance to stay home during a Pandemic, and the call came in to go to work and risk her health, she went in. She said, “I’m doing it for my Country.” I try to make her happy everyday even though I know I drive her nuts. My older sister is a strong woman as well. She is a strong leader with amazing ideas. She inspires me to a better little brother. She kicks ass and takes names! To the strong and powerful women in this country and around the World, I salute You! And #Done.
Note—Play 2Pac “Dear Mama”
https://youtu.be/Mb1ZvUDvLDY; #StrongWomenAreAwesome #DearMama #RIP2Pac
Note—Show pictures of strong females
Danielle D’Souza Gill; Beautiful Patriots @danielledsouzag and friends; if I was 20 years younger and not married, I would see what your friends were up to. Your Mother and Father are awesome too.
Scherie Murray; Beautiful Patriots @ScherieMurray with @laraleatrump; #ILoveNewYork
Tomi Lahren; Beautiful Patriot; @TomiLahren
Cecilia S. Johnson; Beautiful Patriot; @ceciliasjohnson; Great work with @BlackVoices4DJT
Grace Saldana; Beautiful Patriot; @gracesaldanaa; Follow her on IG as well
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem; Beautiful Patriot; @govkristinoem; Please move to Illinois. We need you!
Amy Coney Barret; Thank you new Supreme Court Justice #AmyConeyBarrett. She will be the best Ever.
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