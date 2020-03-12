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Herpes Virus Testing, Clinical Eradication Herpes
Rucker Integrative Medicine
Rucker Integrative Medicine
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138 views • March 12, 2020
Rucker Integrative Medicine is proud to present our latest video in regards to the Herpes Virus Testing and Clinical Eradication of the Herpes Virus.

Bino Rucker, M.D. sits down to discuss the Herpes Virus and Testing used to measure IgM and IgG. Doctor Rucker points our that IgM shares 90% of the DNA of IgG, therefore just an IgM Test does not distinguish which Herpes Virus a person has in their system.

Secondly, IgM has a 7 to 21 day duration, and then can be dormant in between outbreaks. IgG has a 3 to 6 month window before it elevates. When IgG does elevate more than likely it will stay elevated for life.

Clinical Eradicaton of the Herpes Virus means: 1) IgG likely stays elevated for life 2) Patient no longer has recurrent outbreaks 3) IgM no longer spikes, remains at zero, patient cannot transmit the herpes virus

The Anti-Viral Package is an eight week IV Package where the patient gets treatment one time per week. The patient must show up, take supplementation and follow the dietary guidelines set by Dr. Rucker

If you are dealing with the Herpes Virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2) and want to begin utilizing our Anti-Viral Package call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]. You can also visit our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
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alternative medicineherpes cureholistic medicinevirusozoneintegrative medicineherpesiv therapyozone doctorherpes testing
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