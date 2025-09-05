Want to SEE in Satan's Kingdom? Invert the World!

I am the one you left for dead

Say you want it too

You are the bullet in my head (ah)

And as you stand over my grave

Tell me it's okay

Your porcelain lips upon my face (ah)





Either I'm in heaven, or I'm in hell

Am I losing my mind here?

('Cause I can't tell)

I've been waiting for answers for way too long

Seems I'm always waiting around





Spiders in my head, spiders in my mind

You may take my eyes, but baby I'm not blind

It all works out in time

You know I'm gonna be alright

You may take my eyes, but baby I'm not blind





I think your mother wants me dead

Say you want it too

I am a schizophrenic man (ah)

I wouldn't change you if I could

(Say you want me, too)

Treat me cold, I'll play it cool





Spiders in my head, spiders in my mind

You may take my eyes, but baby I'm not blind

It all works out in time

You know I'm gonna be all right

You may take my eyes, but baby I'm not blind





Spiders in my head, spiders in my mind

You may take my eyes, but baby I'm not blind

It all works out in time

You know I'm gonna be alright

You may take my eyes, but baby I'm not blind





