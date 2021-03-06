SOULED OUT - S 6: Ep 7 - Know Yourself

Wrapping it all up today on the final portion of this week's show -- we'll be taking that giant step upward to see things from a higher level.The grand story that we see unfolding over time is beautiful in its intricacy and elah -- though many miss the boat when it comes to observing it as such.The "storm" that we see under way on this planet right now is a perfect macrocosmic reflection of the storms we have raging within us individually. As above so below -- right? The relationship is uncanny and it's on us to truly dive in to our own shadow work and embrace these changes.If it was all super easy -- we wouldn't learn from it. If there was only one way to do it all -- there would only be one person to do it all. But we are abundant, as a species, with unique, individual stories of personal expansion and spiritual ascension. This is a glorious time to share in these lessons with one another and to shine our own unique light(s) on all that requires illumination.No more bullshit. Be the change you want to see. Be fearless. Be the divine entity you are and don't hold back. The powers-that-were (in their final and fantastic death blossom) continue to try to keep you from shining your light and finding out the truth about your own power. That is just fine. It won't work -- because you are badass and they are weak -- and they can all just go fuck themselves.#DarkToLightS O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)DONATE (USD)DONATE (BTC)18Fh1Tn4tpe9e48danyzDWVpm8u8Z9DrMqTHANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!