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Sit-down with Kyle Kemper, half brother and active critic of Justin Trudeau
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61 views • February 01, 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Sit-down with Kyle Kemper, half brother and active critic of Justin Trudeau. Jan 28, 2022.
Kyle Kemper — son of Fried Kemper and Margaret Trudeau and half-brother to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — describes himself as a visionary strategist, technologist, artist, and family man.
READ MORE: https://westernstandardonline.com/2022/01/watch-exclusive-sit-down-with-kyle-kemper-half-brother-and-active-critic-of-justin-trudeau/
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A Western Standard Original Production #ableg #abpoli #cdnpol #skpoli #bcpoli #specials #melanierisdon
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/user/WesternStandard - Jan 28, 2022
Sit down with Kyle Kemper, half brother, and active critic of Justin Trudeau
Sit-down with Kyle Kemper, half brother and active critic of Justin Trudeau, Western Standard, January 28 2022
Kyle Kemper — son of Fried Kemper and Margaret Trudeau and half-brother to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — describes himself as a visionary strategist, technologist, artist, and family man.
READ MORE: https://westernstandardonline.com/2022/01/watch-exclusive-sit-down-with-kyle-kemper-half-brother-and-active-critic-of-justin-trudeau/
————————————————————————————————
JOIN the Western Standard - https://westernstandardonline.com/membership/
SUPPORT the Western Standard - https://westernstandardonline.com/donate/
We are Social!
FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/western.stand/
TWITTER - https://twitter.com/WSOnlineNews
PARLER - https://parler.com/#user/WesternStandard
INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/thewesterns/
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/WesternStandard
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjKq-J6gMrDCPOdZdXOUuVA
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@WesternStandard:8
———————————————————————————
A Western Standard Original Production #ableg #abpoli #cdnpol #skpoli #bcpoli #specials #melanierisdon
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/user/WesternStandard - Jan 28, 2022
Sit down with Kyle Kemper, half brother, and active critic of Justin Trudeau
Sit-down with Kyle Kemper, half brother and active critic of Justin Trudeau, Western Standard, January 28 2022
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