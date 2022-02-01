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Sit-down with Kyle Kemper, half brother and active critic of Justin Trudeau
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EXCLUSIVE: Sit-down with Kyle Kemper, half brother and active critic of Justin Trudeau. Jan 28, 2022.
Kyle Kemper — son of Fried Kemper and Margaret Trudeau and half-brother to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — describes himself as a visionary strategist, technologist, artist, and family man.

READ MORE: https://westernstandardonline.com/2022/01/watch-exclusive-sit-down-with-kyle-kemper-half-brother-and-active-critic-of-justin-trudeau/  
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This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/user/WesternStandard - Jan 28, 2022

Sit down with Kyle Kemper, half brother, and active critic of Justin Trudeau

Sit-down with Kyle Kemper, half brother and active critic of Justin Trudeau, Western Standard, January 28 2022
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sit down with kyle kemperhalf brotherand active critic of justin trudeau
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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