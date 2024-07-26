BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rothschilds, Jesuit Hollywood, Guns, Magna Carta, Christian Warrior, Russia-Ukraine, War, Vance, Biden
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
115 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 9 months ago

CTB 2024-07-25 Painted-On Abs

Topic list:

* Is Johnny getting help with his bumper-music?
* Rothschilds: the RED SHIELD the Romans hide behind.
* Who really controls Hollywood? —Bruce Willis and Samuel Jackson know.
* “A deadly ‘AR-style rifle’ was recovered at the scene of the Trump assassination ‘attempt’!”
* Neither Disney nor Marvel know what an “AR-15” is but they want yours taken away.
* What is the 2nd Amendment really for? Johnny uses a LOT of his old memes to tell the story.
* Does the Magna Carta help us? How about the Nuremberg Code?
* We’re looking at all your private information: please consent!
* Johnny on seatbelts: what will he do when he’s Lord Protector?
* Why has “history” disappeared the story of Jan Zizska?
* The REAL 300 (and they weren’t Spartans with fake abs).
* How do you know a cop or a journalist is corrupt?
* Will you bandage your perfectly good ear for solidarity with Donald Trump’s perfectly good ear?
* Why can’t Russia win in Ukraine? —the same reason WWII tank crews loved the “Sherman”...not.
* What was the best tank of WWII? What did Stalin, Roosevelt and Churchill think?
* George found the Jesidue behind the Trump “assassination attempt”.
* Jimmy Dore, Candace Owens and a “Green Baret”: “‘They’ want Trump dead!!!”
* Catholic Converso “JD” Vance smokes cigars and drinks expensive bourbon: why not? —he’s worth $7 million dollars.
* Does Jill Biden have a body-double?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/

 

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen

Keywords
trumphollywoodjewsbidenjesuitsvance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy