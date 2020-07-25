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Gates Foundation lobbied Trudeau into accepting mass vaccination program!
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38 views • July 25, 2020
Dan Dicks, May 2, 2020
Both Bill Gates and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau have been saying that life will not return back to normal until the majority of the population is vaccinated leaving many Canadians left to wonder if the two have colluded to push the same message! The dots have been connected and yes indeed Bill Gates has been lobbying the Canadian Government through proxies to push the vaccine agenda. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth connects the dots between the Gates Foundation, Gavi, Crestview Strategy and the Canadian government to prove that there is an agenda being pushed on countries like Canada to fall in line with the mass vaccination program!
Sources:
https://canucklaw.ca/cv-4-gates-foundation-lobbied-trudeau-using-proxies-into-accepting-vaccine-agenda/
https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/1256339577276715009
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5B9AySN_G2U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_HbahkKFtg
This Will Be The New Normal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-8x3dv8raw
MUST SEE: How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQSYdAX_9JY&;t=1s
The Trudeau Foundation Exposed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgxwqG8qxB8
Press for Truth
https://pressfortruth.ca/
http://instagram.com/dandickspft
https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
Both Bill Gates and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau have been saying that life will not return back to normal until the majority of the population is vaccinated leaving many Canadians left to wonder if the two have colluded to push the same message! The dots have been connected and yes indeed Bill Gates has been lobbying the Canadian Government through proxies to push the vaccine agenda. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth connects the dots between the Gates Foundation, Gavi, Crestview Strategy and the Canadian government to prove that there is an agenda being pushed on countries like Canada to fall in line with the mass vaccination program!
Sources:
https://canucklaw.ca/cv-4-gates-foundation-lobbied-trudeau-using-proxies-into-accepting-vaccine-agenda/
https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/1256339577276715009
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5B9AySN_G2U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_HbahkKFtg
This Will Be The New Normal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-8x3dv8raw
MUST SEE: How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQSYdAX_9JY&;t=1s
The Trudeau Foundation Exposed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgxwqG8qxB8
Press for Truth
https://pressfortruth.ca/
http://instagram.com/dandickspft
https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
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