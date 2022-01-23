HAARP Truth, Truckers Strike on Canada, Tucker Speaks, Hidden City Breaking News January 23, 2022

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HAARP Truth, Truckers Strike on Canada, Tucker Speaks, Hidden CityAttorney General Document https://www.fullyliveacademy.com/attorneygeneraldocument
Revelations 1 1:20
The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave unto him, to shew unto his servants things which must shortly come to pass; and he sent and signified it by his angel unto his servant John:
because of him. Even so, Amen.
8 I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the Lord, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty.
9 I John, who also am your brother, and companion in tribulation, and in the kingdom and patience of Jesus Christ, was in the isle that is called Patmos, for the word of God, and for the testimony of Jesus Christ.
10 I was in the Spirit on the Lord's day, and heard behind me a great voice, as of a trumpet,
11 Saying, I am Alpha and Omega, the first and the last: and, What thou seest, write in a book, and send it unto the seven churches which are in Asia; unto Ephesus, and unto Smyrna, and unto Pergamos, and unto Thyatira, and unto Sardis, and unto Philadelphia, and unto Laodicea.
* Stop HR 5 Bill, Save The Children! *
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National Liberty Alliance to learn our Constitution www.nationallibertyalliance.org
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God Bless,
Sherri Lynn