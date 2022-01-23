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HAARP Truth, Truckers Strike on Canada, Tucker Speaks, Hidden City Breaking News January 23, 2022
Sherri Lynn
Sherri Lynn
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181 views • January 23, 2022
The Vision News Host Sherri Lynn https://sherrilynn.com
HAARP Truth, Truckers Strike on Canada, Tucker Speaks, Hidden CityAttorney General Document https://www.fullyliveacademy.com/attorneygeneraldocument
Revelations 1 1:20
The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave unto him, to shew unto his servants things which must shortly come to pass; and he sent and signified it by his angel unto his servant John:
because of him. Even so, Amen.

8 I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the Lord, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty.

9 I John, who also am your brother, and companion in tribulation, and in the kingdom and patience of Jesus Christ, was in the isle that is called Patmos, for the word of God, and for the testimony of Jesus Christ.

10 I was in the Spirit on the Lord's day, and heard behind me a great voice, as of a trumpet,

11 Saying, I am Alpha and Omega, the first and the last: and, What thou seest, write in a book, and send it unto the seven churches which are in Asia; unto Ephesus, and unto Smyrna, and unto Pergamos, and unto Thyatira, and unto Sardis, and unto Philadelphia, and unto Laodicea.

* Stop HR 5 Bill, Save The Children! *
All these clips and videos are on mt Telegram, Fallow Me https://t.me/SherriLynnMinistries

National Liberty Alliance to learn our Constitution www.nationallibertyalliance.org

* Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The Vision Host Sherri Lynn channel is "one Women's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either Bible, Gods Word, opinion, criticism, information or commentary. If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.

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God Bless,
Sherri Lynn
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