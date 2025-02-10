BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MRNA vaccines - the most destructive and lethal medical products ever used in medical history
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9972 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
529 views • 2 months ago

Dr Christine Drivdahl-Smith from Montana states that MRNA vaccines are the most destructive and lethal medical products that have ever been used in medical history and is calling for a ban in the state of Montana.
The Covid vaccine is responsible for the thousands of Turbo Cancers that are occuring each year. The cancer cells are present in the shots directly to your arm and Turbo Cancers begin at Stage 4 with a life expectancy of about 3 months to the patient.
The people lining up for these shots have no clue as to what they are getting put into their body but still believe the government is on their side and want to prevent deaths.
The TRUTH will eventually hit them when they finally wake up.
It's all about the money and the number of people their beloved evil government can kill.

Mirrored - wil paranormal


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
covid vaccinesmrna vaccinesdr christine drivdahl-smith
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy