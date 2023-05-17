Create New Account
REPORTER: "So, you just don't care."
Published 17 hours ago
In what is UNDOUBTEDLY one of the BEST moments in recent TV interview history, a CNBC reporter asked about the tweets @REPORTER: "So, you just don't care."k made regarding George Soros...


MUSK: "I'm reminded of a scene in 'The Princess Bride' — great movie — where he confronts the person who killed his father. And he says, 'offer me money, offer me power. I don't care.'"


REPORTER: "So, you just don't care."


MUSK: "I'll say what I want to say and if the consequences of that are losing money, so be it.”


MAD RESPECT. 💯👏🏻🫡

