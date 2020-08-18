Ancient Giants, Rituals, and Elite of Jekyll Island - ROBERT SEPEHR

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A Titanic story about the Federal Reserve Bank:
https://atlanteangardens.blogspot.com/2019/12/a-titanic-story-about-federal-reserve.html
While the Bible speaks of Giants roaming the earth in the remote past, so do many other mythologies from around the world, as quoted by the Greek poet Homer in 400 BC saying, “On the earth there once were giants”, or as communicated by Native American tribes, who have a long oral tradition passed down concerning inhabitants with an unusually large demeanor.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UIpdqpA-Gc
Robert Sepehr YT Channel