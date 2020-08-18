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Ancient Giants, Rituals, and Elite of Jekyll Island - ROBERT SEPEHR
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95 views • August 18, 2020
Jekyll Island is located off the coast of the U.S. state of Georgia, where in 1910 some of America's most influential bankers gathered for a secret meeting to plan the country's monetary policy and establish a central banking system, which resulted in the draft legislation for what eventually became the creation of of the Federal Reserve act. One of the most influential and popular documents exposing the formation of the FED central banking system is a book called, The Creature From Jekyll Island, which recounts a secret meeting that took place in 1910 on Jekyll Island, a stretch of white-sand beaches and beautiful landscape off the coast of Georgia.

A Titanic story about the Federal Reserve Bank:
https://atlanteangardens.blogspot.com/2019/12/a-titanic-story-about-federal-reserve.html

While the Bible speaks of Giants roaming the earth in the remote past, so do many other mythologies from around the world, as quoted by the Greek poet Homer in 400 BC saying, “On the earth there once were giants”, or as communicated by Native American tribes, who have a long oral tradition passed down concerning inhabitants with an unusually large demeanor.

Thank you for supporting Atlantean Gardens!
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UIpdqpA-Gc
Robert Sepehr YT Channel
Keywords
fiat currencyfederal reservebankstersrothschildsgiantscentral bankingmarxismgeorgiarockefellerstitanicjekyll islandcommunist satanic cabal
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