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Dr. Peter McCullough, MD_Bác sĩ nổi tiếng thế giới nói về Vaccine (27-05-2021)
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50 views • September 12, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough, MD_Phỏng vấn Bác sĩ nổi tiếng thế giới nói về Vaccine (27-05-2021)
Bác sĩ Peter Mccullough, một trong những người được trích dẫn nhiều nhất trong Thư viện Y học quốc gia Mỹ, về cách điều trị nhiều căn bệnh, trong đó có Covid 19.
(Chuyển ngữ Tiếng Việt_hhttran10 : https://rumble.com/vmdp7t-bc-s-ni-ting-th-gii-ni-v-vaccine.-27-05-2021.html)
(Thuyết minh: AndyThanh)
FULL INTERVIEW: WORLD RENOWNED DOCTOR BLOWS LID OFF OF COVID:
https://rumble.com/vhp7y5-full-interview-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html
https://vimeo.com/553518199
Bác sĩ Peter Mccullough, một trong những người được trích dẫn nhiều nhất trong Thư viện Y học quốc gia Mỹ, về cách điều trị nhiều căn bệnh, trong đó có Covid 19.
(Chuyển ngữ Tiếng Việt_hhttran10 : https://rumble.com/vmdp7t-bc-s-ni-ting-th-gii-ni-v-vaccine.-27-05-2021.html)
(Thuyết minh: AndyThanh)
FULL INTERVIEW: WORLD RENOWNED DOCTOR BLOWS LID OFF OF COVID:
https://rumble.com/vhp7y5-full-interview-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html
https://vimeo.com/553518199
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