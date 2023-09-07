British Challenger Tank Destroyed in Ukraine + Heavy Losses Amid Failing Offensive

- Western media is attempting to depict small gains in Russia's security zone as "breaching the first defensive line;"
- Ukraine's offensive has culminated, the last of its brigades prepared for the offensive are now engaged and suffering heavy losses;
- Among these losses is a confirmed loss of a British Challenger 2 tank;
- The main obstacle for Ukraine is its Western sponsors' limited military industrial output and their inability to sufficiently expand it in the short, intermediate, or even long-term;
