Support Your Freedom to Speak:
British Challenger Tank Destroyed in Ukraine + Heavy Losses Amid Failing Offensive
- Western media is attempting to depict small gains in Russia's security zone as "breaching the first defensive line;"

- Ukraine's offensive has culminated, the last of its brigades prepared for the offensive are now engaged and suffering heavy losses;

- Among these losses is a confirmed loss of a British Challenger 2 tank;

- The main obstacle for Ukraine is its Western sponsors' limited military industrial output and their inability to sufficiently expand it in the short, intermediate, or even long-term;

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Mirrored - The New Atlas

ukraineoffensivefailingthe new atlaschallenger tank

