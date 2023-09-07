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British Challenger Tank Destroyed in Ukraine + Heavy Losses Amid Failing Offensive
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192 views • September 07, 2023

- Western media is attempting to depict small gains in Russia's security zone as "breaching the first defensive line;"

- Ukraine's offensive has culminated, the last of its brigades prepared for the offensive are now engaged and suffering heavy losses;

- Among these losses is a confirmed loss of a British Challenger 2 tank;

- The main obstacle for Ukraine is its Western sponsors' limited military industrial output and their inability to sufficiently expand it in the short, intermediate, or even long-term;

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Mirrored - The New Atlas

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ukraineoffensivefailingthe new atlaschallenger tank
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