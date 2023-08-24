Create New Account
Canadian Immunologist and Oncologist, Dr. William Makis Discusses Incredible Covid Death Data for Canada
Australian's call their country the Luck Country but I'm starting to think this moniker should be associated with Canada.

Canadian Immunologist and Oncologist, Dr. William Makis describes some incredible Covid death statistics that make Canada a statistical outlier when compared with the rest of the world...

