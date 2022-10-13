Neo-Nazis from Spain’s fascist National Democratic Party, displayed Nazi symbols and those of fascist dictator Francisco Franco’s regime during National Day of Spain celebrations in Barcelona. They also chanted fascist chants, against Catalan separatism and glorified the legacy of "Hispanic heritage" around the world.
