Here’s why you should try Organic Sprouted Cruciferous Seeds, a nutrient-dense superfood that can support optimal health

The Groovy Bee Store is here to help you easily incorporate a variety of sprouted cruciferous vegetable seeds into your daily routine, which is why we're proud to introduce our NEW Groovy Bee Organic Freeze-Dried Sprouted Cruciferous Seeds Blend.





Specially formulated to support good health, this nutritious superfood powder blend offers the combined nutritional benefits of 4 organic sprouted seed powders (cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and kale) in one convenient blend.





These organic sprouted cruciferous vegetable seed powders have been carefully selected for their natural abundance in nutrients to help provide superior nutrition.





Groovy Bee Organic Freeze-Dried Sprouted Cruciferous Seeds Blend is non-GMO, China-free, certified Kosher and organic, and have been meticulously lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.





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