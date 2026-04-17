Pete Hegseth reads fake Pulp Fiction Bible verse during Pentagon prayer service

We will divide society so that 1/3 are spies and informers that will keep the rest under observation - https://www.bitchute.com/video/fWwofFr9uQsG/

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Community Oriented Policing why you saw everyone around you going along with a fake COVID scamdemic https://old.bitchute.com/video/7BzOP1CTKdFw/

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Making it obvious filming the target Jewish run targeting watch list the eyes and ears of the state https://old.bitchute.com/video/6RMCSyABagOq/

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how do you know that you're being watched when you're on a government watch list watch this video https://old.bitchute.com/video/AciZRLCkBinp/

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They Live John Carpenter World Message Of Zionism - film Analysis - https://old.bitchute.com/video/h1UfBO5gGagG/

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PASTOR STEVEN ANDERSON - THE HOLOCAUST HOAX EXPOSED https://old.bitchute.com/video/unXRaRSdgWkg/

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Victor Thorn on The Holocaust Hoax https://www.bitchute.com/video/eErtnvHgjURI/

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Hitler was a Rothschild who was funded by the Zionist bankers https://www.bitchute.com/video/U5gKwovSUcOu/

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the pyramids of Giza and the coming pole shift the message in plain sight watch till the end https://old.bitchute.com/video/geBzPs8GRHep/

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They messed up big time Israel the synagogue of satan's worldwide targeting list https://old.bitchute.com/video/e7lV0j88KHIm/

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Why everyone around you went along with the fake COVID-19 hoax synagogue of satan's eyes and ears https://old.bitchute.com/video/YeUPhSqUZijk/

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how do you know that you're being watched when you're on a government watch list watch this video https://old.bitchute.com/video/CaccIwUnOdPf/

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you don't believe in government run stalking program watch this stalker admitting is getting paid by the government link to the full video a must watch https://www.bitchute.com/video/s7WdCccshH0P/

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The synagogue of Satan using a whole family to do assignments this program's generational https://old.bitchute.com/video/H7s0jvRZVW7k/

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the police knocked on my door right after they shut down my YouTube channel - August/30th/2020 - https://old.bitchute.com/video/kfzT0XfUsKVK/

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mental health services knocked on my door again they said it's going to be the last time 8/5/2020 https://old.bitchute.com/video/eL90rEXwWACe/

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Freemason Zionist police making it obvious letting the target know he's on watch Stasi 2.0 worldwide https://old.bitchute.com/video/kCxaZmWK9E8o/

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a must watch UN Charter remove Property Rights targeted Communitarianism agenda organised stalking https://old.bitchute.com/video/ibK5kA0b2zv0/

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How did the Jews disarm Australia watch this video Port Arthur massacre https://old.bitchute.com/video/gjMYIOBZDKpv/

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Seeing through your walls Police stalking A targeted individual Eventually killing him A must watch https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZBQPIM8ivrSe/

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AI turns wi-fi routers into "cameras" that see people through walls https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fx2tU36ggTKM/?comment=9cJ6plTgIu4j9EKKh39oZtPgoAb48ekUZW0l

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bombshell Boston bombings hoax all crisis actors you can actually see the fake wounds wake up https://bitchute.com/video/2QTyhN00x4XY/

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100% proof Putin is Jewish https://old.bitchute.com/video/HxAsXh8oY5IJ/

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Cold War Stasi Spymaster Who Helped Create The DHS https://www.bitchute.com/video/4FTfvWXzszFf/

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Must Watch Steven Baysden explain how he's targeting begun and it continued in Russia France Germany Stasi 2.0 https://www.bitchute.com/video/aocCrxDjJDcl/

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Dr. Helen Tsigounis Australian Blacklist stalked the Freemasons control the medical schools https://www.bitchute.com/video/825hSoqv1O72/

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More evidence Israel controls a large percentage of the population in my state and how they get used https://www.bitchute.com/video/TsiGlFjUhm8M/

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how much more evidence do you need stalker following the target https://www.bitchute.com/video/3J5mpe6Omx5K/

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Bali Bombings Israel, Mossad, CIA, ASIO https://old.bitchute.com/video/zuznyN5YD9Cx/

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The fake target - Real gang stalking - ShIll gatekeeper YouTube protected Gets exposed part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/TudR8teM5d1B/

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my channels

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for 1080p videos https://rumble.com/user/Global_communist_takeover1

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Nfj8fzASS8yT/

https://odysee.com/@gangstalking-australia:8?view=content