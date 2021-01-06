© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#AlexJonesShow HR2: Wed Jan 6th, 2021: Alex Jones Leads The March in DC
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • January 06, 2021
Americans are fed up, what did you expect to happen? - However word on the street is ANTIFA dressed up like patriots and triggered the attack.
When you allow a CCP puppet to steal an election and the VP does not uphold his constitutional duties this is what happens.
When you allow a CCP puppet to steal an election and the VP does not uphold his constitutional duties this is what happens.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.