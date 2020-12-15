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Solutions: Physical Media
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13 views • December 15, 2020
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38802
The Grand Leader of The Technofascist Great Reset Klaus Schwab has issued his pronouncement: our digital infrastructure and even the power grid that enables it is at great risk of global disruption from cyberattack. And you know what? He's right. It's just that the most likely cyberterrorists are the criminals in government and in organizations connected to the World Economic Forum. In any case, we shouldn't rely on the idea of important information being forever and always available at the click of a button. So what ever can we do to safeguard the books, music and media that we hold dear? What people have always done: keep a physical copy of it. Today James and his guests extol the virtues of physical media in an increasingly digital age.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
The Grand Leader of The Technofascist Great Reset Klaus Schwab has issued his pronouncement: our digital infrastructure and even the power grid that enables it is at great risk of global disruption from cyberattack. And you know what? He's right. It's just that the most likely cyberterrorists are the criminals in government and in organizations connected to the World Economic Forum. In any case, we shouldn't rely on the idea of important information being forever and always available at the click of a button. So what ever can we do to safeguard the books, music and media that we hold dear? What people have always done: keep a physical copy of it. Today James and his guests extol the virtues of physical media in an increasingly digital age.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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