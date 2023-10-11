About Blue Ray Indigos [What Is a Blue-Ray Indigo?]

There are different types of Indigos and Starseeds carrying out varying missions during this time.





The question about "who are the Blue Ray Indigos?" comes up frequently and is a level of inquiry that hits home for me, too, so today I dive into who the Blue Ray Indigos are, what Blue Ray Indigos are here to bring to life, and at the end of the video, what it is that this soul tribe is healing.

