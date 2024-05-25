Bloodthirsty Kikestani Soldier Threatening jEEW Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, of Military Revolt





Let's see if Sh!tChute will block this video like my others. Doubt those Jews will.





A video of a masked Israeli soldier, ranting against Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, has now gone viral. The soldier is heard expressing anger against Gallant for publicly challenging the Israeli PM to decide on a post-war Gaza plan. The soldier calls on Gallant to quit and says that troops will only follow Benjamin Netanyahu's orders. He also threatens mutiny if the Israeli government doesn't realise its promise of eliminating Hamas from Gaza. 2024/05/25





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Yoav Gallant, IDF, IOF, IGF, revolt, Netanyahu, Israel, Gaza, Jews, Kikestan, Palestine,