© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
first crime in space. Trump was right, their not sending their best. build the space wall
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • August 28, 2019
How this news story is being used to subconciously train humanity into accepting rulers even in space. We are to be soverign not owned my man made laws.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.