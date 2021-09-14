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Deception in the End Times Part 16: Jesus or the Antichrist?
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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The time is coming when people will have to choose between the Jesus of the New Testament or the charismatic messiah that Satan will present to the world. The Man of Sin will come to power in a totalitarian state where an individual has no rights and only obligations.

The Antichrist will reject the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and will accept all worship, regardless of the religious background. The religious doctrine will come from the Kabbalah, and with the exception of Christianity, all world religions will be merged into one. The Antichrist will be a practicing homosexual who will work to abolish the stigma of sexual deviancy.

Jerusalem will be the capital of this world federation and the financial system will be reformed, doing away with all national currencies and instituting an electronic paperless currency that works in tandem with a mark in the right hand or forehead. You have only to examine the past to see what Satan will do in the future as the groundwork has been slowly implemented over the years and it is nearly completed. How are you using your time? Are you Sharing the Gospel and shedding light on Satan's plan?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1419.pdf

RLJ-1419 -- NOVEMBER 24, 2013

Deception in the End Times Part 16: Jesus or the Antichrist?

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gospeljesusantichristisaacfalse messiahman of sinjacobgod of abraham
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