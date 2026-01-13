BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Back Forty Farms - and PMA Farms like it. WE" RV Travelers NEED them... think FOOD STORAGE
rvacrossamerica
rvacrossamerica
12 views • 1 day ago

https://rvacrossamerica.net/back-forty-farms-a-visit-to-a-family-farm-that-produces-clean-and-natural-food/

Meet Ron & Lisa Kern, owners of the Back Forty Farms in Nampa, Idaho.

As I spoke with Ron and Lisa Kern of Back Forty Farms, it became evident why their farm exists. Further, why Ron and Lisa are performing a valuable service by operating their farm as they do.


For those of us who care about natural foods, NOT laced with pesticides (or worse), Back Forty Farms is a REFUGE.


The best news? You don't have to live near Idaho's "Treasure Valley" to access the goodness they produce. They have an online store stocks with lots of nutritious food in freeze dried form - PERFECT for health conscious RV Travelers.


As the great Paul Harvey used to say, you can get the rest of the story here...


https://rvacrossamerica.net/back-forty-farms-a-visit-to-a-family-farm-that-produces-clean-and-natural-food/


Be sure to visit our "home base" - https://rvacrossamerica.net

Follow us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/rvAcrossAmerica


RV Travel - Living the life

Best Videos with Current Info for ALL RV'ers... https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWAE2UQd3p-vtWvO3wEJtQK9kBIrEt5ii


#foodstorage

#freezedried

#rvtravel

#rvfoodstorage

#rvlife

#rvlifestyle

#rvbuyingtips

rv liferv travelrv lifestylerv buying tipsrv across americaconcierge rv buying servicefull time rv travelfull time rv lifestylewinter in an rv tipsconcierge rv selling service
