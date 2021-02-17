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Network Marketers STOP Giving Ammo
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1 view • February 17, 2021
Here's a great example of a YouTuber using her platform and influence to make anti-MLM videos. She's a makeup artist with lots of followers, who has made it her goal to "shut down Network Marketing." And I've gotta give her credit, because seeing what she found made me cringe...
I have nothing against this lady. But when her content crosses over into the network marketing world, it lands on my radar. And when somebody states things that are untrue or out of context, I'm going to correct it.
To all the people building a network marketing business, I want you to learn from this video, how you come across to others with what you're saying.
We live in a time where anyone can take your words and twist them and put them on display for all the world to see.
We need to clean it up.
I feel it's my responsibility to respond, and for you to share this video so that other network marketers can tighten up their game.
- Don't make silly claims you can't back up with real data.
- Don't make promises you can't keep.
- Treat your business like a REAL business, and that means actually learning how to market and sell.
This channel is here to show that you get much better results when you're a professional.
The people who earn the most money in network marketing are the professionals -- the ones that really know their game. And so I'm gonna challenge YOU to really know your game.
This is Network Marketing Power.
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
I have nothing against this lady. But when her content crosses over into the network marketing world, it lands on my radar. And when somebody states things that are untrue or out of context, I'm going to correct it.
To all the people building a network marketing business, I want you to learn from this video, how you come across to others with what you're saying.
We live in a time where anyone can take your words and twist them and put them on display for all the world to see.
We need to clean it up.
I feel it's my responsibility to respond, and for you to share this video so that other network marketers can tighten up their game.
- Don't make silly claims you can't back up with real data.
- Don't make promises you can't keep.
- Treat your business like a REAL business, and that means actually learning how to market and sell.
This channel is here to show that you get much better results when you're a professional.
The people who earn the most money in network marketing are the professionals -- the ones that really know their game. And so I'm gonna challenge YOU to really know your game.
This is Network Marketing Power.
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
Keywords
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