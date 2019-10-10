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Stem Cells: How to Get Past FDA Prohibition & Heal Your Body
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442 views • October 10, 2019
Stem cell treatment has fantastic promise for actually healing chronic disease. Perhaps that’s why the FDA has usurped the authority to prohibition using YOUR OWN stem cells in the US. But alternatives remain that don’t have anything to do with cells harvested from aborted babies. Mark Hall joins to relate his recent personal experience when a family member received stem cell treatment outside the US.
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