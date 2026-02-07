BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Are WE choosing our own distractions now.
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
42 views • 1 day ago

Hit me up@[email protected]

NOTHING SAYS "BUYING TIME" LIKE 3 1/2 MILLION FILES. (just sayin...)

Its just a little too "One the nose" for me. (Im a suspicious asshole but more than that, i recognize pattern)The people said "give me evidence of satanic, baby eating, murderous, corrupt pedophiles, etc".. and so they did. (According to reports. I havnt seen the files) Almost ver batem. 

People dont like hearing this but, real or not, evidence or not, good or bad, the people got what they wanted... What they asked for. And like everything else, it will have SOME Truth and a whole lotta bullshit riding w it. 

Those so inclined will NEVER stop disceminating the "Epstein Files" and the controversy will NEVER stop. 

And at this point, im starting to wonder about the whole thing. Becuz the pattern is to take something that already exists(epstein story), blow it up in the media and sensationalize it(add mounds of yeast), slip the truth in but BURY it with misdirection, disinformation and nothing burgers. 

SOUND FAMILIAR?

We are literally getting the distraction the people asked for. Literally. Lol... Jus sayin... Juuuuusss sayin



venezuelawarusacanadasurvivedisinformationepsteinmisinformationpreparepropoganda
