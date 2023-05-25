Do It Again

Jeff Baxter: guitar
Walter Becker: bass
Denny Dias: guitar, electric sitar
Donald Fagen: vocals, electric piano, plastic organ
Victor Feldman: percussion
Jim Hodder: drums, percussion
Written by Walter Becker & Donald Fagen
Steely Dan | Can’t Buy A Thrill (1972)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.