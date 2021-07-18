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Global Alert News - #310 - Dane Wigington
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92 views • July 18, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday July 17, 2021.
U.S. Govt. announces it's not only going "door to door" to coerce people to take the jab, but are also going after the purveyors of "misinformation" about the vax (TRUTH tellers). If that doesn't work, they bought 2.4 billion rounds of 40 caliber ammo under Obama. That's 7 large bullets for each man, woman and child in the U.S.
U.S. Govt. announces it's not only going "door to door" to coerce people to take the jab, but are also going after the purveyors of "misinformation" about the vax (TRUTH tellers). If that doesn't work, they bought 2.4 billion rounds of 40 caliber ammo under Obama. That's 7 large bullets for each man, woman and child in the U.S.
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