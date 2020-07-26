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(Explicit language) Flip Floppy Ford ( WE are paying the price!!)
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31 views • July 26, 2020
Source material:
Interview with Constitutional Lawyer - Rocco Galati (Amanda Forbes)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUZe8aSVDkg&;t=452s
Rocco Galati - Press Conference Live Stream July 9, 2020
(Fearless Ontario)
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2587817151459825
Ontario will not make it mandatory to wear masks or face coverings(CTV)
https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/mobile/ontario-will-not-make-it-mandatory-to-wear-masks-or-face-coverings-1.4985945?fbclid=IwAR1mphSSGbwXlam2Xy2j0Ge_WyEXBCqPExkc5dh4juQr2bVQ0AA2Mt83M8o#_gus&;_gucid=&_gup=Facebook&_gsc=gmrglfg
Ontario set to extend some emergency orders until next year (CTV)
https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/ontario-set-to-extend-some-emergency-orders-until-next-year-1.5013598
Mask Facts
https://aapsonline.org/mask-facts/
Vaccine choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
Interview with Constitutional Lawyer - Rocco Galati (Amanda Forbes)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUZe8aSVDkg&;t=452s
Rocco Galati - Press Conference Live Stream July 9, 2020
(Fearless Ontario)
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2587817151459825
Ontario will not make it mandatory to wear masks or face coverings(CTV)
https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/mobile/ontario-will-not-make-it-mandatory-to-wear-masks-or-face-coverings-1.4985945?fbclid=IwAR1mphSSGbwXlam2Xy2j0Ge_WyEXBCqPExkc5dh4juQr2bVQ0AA2Mt83M8o#_gus&;_gucid=&_gup=Facebook&_gsc=gmrglfg
Ontario set to extend some emergency orders until next year (CTV)
https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/ontario-set-to-extend-some-emergency-orders-until-next-year-1.5013598
Mask Facts
https://aapsonline.org/mask-facts/
Vaccine choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
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