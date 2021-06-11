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FULL SHOW: Donald Trump Calls Out Anthony Fauci In Scathing New Statement
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361 views • June 11, 2021
Must listen loaded broadcast today featuring guests Tayler Hansen with the latest in the media and Democrat Party lies about January 6th, and Dan Lyman on the open border and the globalists attack on cryptocurrencies. As the crimes against humanity committed by Anthony Fauci are being exposed, Donald Trump releases a scathing statement on his lies. The Democrats and the Feds are not even hiding their agenda anymore which is to round up and arrest or even kill American Patriots. Yes, it’s that bad. G7 Summit leaders are complaining Joe Biden can’t keep up while they admit they want to control who lives and who dies.
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